General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Bryan Robson pays tribute to Paul Pogba

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United legend Bryan Robson pays tribute to midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming that the media are harsh in their criticism of the Frenchman.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has paid tribute to French midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming that the Red Devils 'miss him' when he does not take to the field.

Pogba re-joined Man United from Juventus last summer in a world-record move, and managed nine goals in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, including a strike in the Europa League final.

The 24-year-old also helped Man United land three trophies last season, and Robson has said that the France international "is not really appreciated by certain sections of the media".

"The media are always trying to criticise Paul. To a certain degree, that's because of the transfer fee and not because of the player. But when I look at Pogba, he has come into the club and improved us in that area. He has got certain things our other midfield players haven't got," Robson told Man United's official website.

"Paul is not really appreciated by certain sections of the media but when he's not in the team, I think he's missed. With the confidence of winning three trophies, I think he will go on and have an even better campaign next season."

Pogba scored five goals and registered four assists in 30 Premier League appearances last season.

Ed Woodward prepare to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 10, 2012
Read Next:
United 'to spend £200m this summer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bryan Robson, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United 'join Gelson Martins race'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Paul Merson: 'Alvaro Morata a gamble for Manchester United'
 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Bryan Robson pays tribute to Paul Pogba
Betis youngster signs new contractUnited 'to spend £200m this summer'Wayne Rooney to see out United contract?Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Pereira "ready" for Man United role
Agent: 'Morata wants more playing time'Man Utd 'unlikely to offer Ibrahimovic new deal'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Anderson: 'I still dream of United move'Pogba hails "special" Mourinho
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 