Bryan Robson pays tribute to Paul Pogba

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has paid tribute to French midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming that the Red Devils 'miss him' when he does not take to the field.

Pogba re-joined Man United from Juventus last summer in a world-record move, and managed nine goals in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, including a strike in the Europa League final.

The 24-year-old also helped Man United land three trophies last season, and Robson has said that the France international "is not really appreciated by certain sections of the media".

"The media are always trying to criticise Paul. To a certain degree, that's because of the transfer fee and not because of the player. But when I look at Pogba, he has come into the club and improved us in that area. He has got certain things our other midfield players haven't got," Robson told Man United's official website.

"Paul is not really appreciated by certain sections of the media but when he's not in the team, I think he's missed. With the confidence of winning three trophies, I think he will go on and have an even better campaign next season."

Pogba scored five goals and registered four assists in 30 Premier League appearances last season.