Wes Brown: 'Manchester United must be beating other Premier League big teams'

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Wes Brown thinks that Manchester United can still secure a Premier League top-four finish, but they "need to be beating the big boys" to do so.
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has claimed that Jose Mourinho's side can still secure a Premier League top-four finish, but they "need to be beating the big boys".

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, but Jose Mourinho's side have a game in hand.

However, United's eight remaining games include a home game with Chelsea on Sunday, plus trips to Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Brown, who played for United between 1996 and 2011, told Sky Sports News: "They need to win [the Chelsea game]. It is getting to that stage in the season now where they need to be beating the big boys.

"Chelsea have been brilliant all season and. if [United] can get past that hurdle, then the remaining games become very important.

"Fourth is still on. It is difficult, with the teams above, but hopefully they have still got a chance - and in the Cup (Europa League) as well."

Brown has made a total of 232 appearances for Man United and won 14 trophies with the club, including five Premier League titles and two Champions League cups.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
