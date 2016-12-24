Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: 'I stay in contact with Jose Mourinho'

© Getty Images
Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson says that he has been keeping in regular contact with Jose Mourinho during his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has revealed that he has been told by Jose Mourinho that he has a future at Manchester United

With United well stocked at left-back, Mourinho made the decision to send Borthwick-Jackson out on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the season.

However, the England Under-20 international has said that he often speaks to the manager of his parent club, who has suggested that he will eventually become a part of his first-team squad.

The 19-year-old told FourFourTwo: "I speak to him all the time. He's always keeping eyes on me and he has people watching.

"When I first came into pre-season I got injured early on, and as I recovered he asked me how I was and things like that. When I came back he said the squad's a bit too big but I see a future for you here and that I'm a 'top player'. He told me to go out and get some experience."

It has previously been claimed that Borthwick-Jackson will return to Old Trafford in January after making just seven appearances at Molineux, the last of which came on November 5.

