Daley Blind has described Manchester United's new strike force of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford as a joy to watch.

The Belgian forward has adapted well to life at Old Trafford following his summer switch from Everton and has formed a good partnership up front with the English youngster.

Between them, Rashford and Lukaku have scored eight goals between them, helping United to four wins and a draw in their first five games of the season.

"It's a joy to watch them in front of me when I play," teammate Blind told Sky Sports News.

"Sometimes you have to take a moment and enjoy the action if they make something happen. It's a pleasure to play with talent like that."

Up next for the Red Devils is Sunday's Premier League home encounter with Everton, who are led by United legend Wayne Rooney.