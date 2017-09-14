General view of Old Trafford

Daley Blind: 'Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford strike force a joy to watch'

Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Daley Blind admits that Manchester United's new strike force of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford is a joy to watch.
Daley Blind has described Manchester United's new strike force of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford as a joy to watch.

The Belgian forward has adapted well to life at Old Trafford following his summer switch from Everton and has formed a good partnership up front with the English youngster.

Between them, Rashford and Lukaku have scored eight goals between them, helping United to four wins and a draw in their first five games of the season.

"It's a joy to watch them in front of me when I play," teammate Blind told Sky Sports News.

"Sometimes you have to take a moment and enjoy the action if they make something happen. It's a pleasure to play with talent like that."

Up next for the Red Devils is Sunday's Premier League home encounter with Everton, who are led by United legend Wayne Rooney.

Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
