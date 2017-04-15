General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ander Herrera "happy" with Manchester United form

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says that he is "happy" with his form this season, but insists that there is plenty more to come from him.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said that he is "happy" with his form this season but believes that the final stages of the campaign will be the most important of his career.

Herrera has established himself as a regular member of Jose Mourinho's first team at Old Trafford, making 24 Premier League appearances this term and helping the club to EFL Cup glory.

However, the Spaniard insists that all of his and the team's good work will be forgotten if they don't finish the season strongly in their bid to break into the top four and secure Champions League football.

"I am happy with my development and I am happy with my performances. But people remember the end of the season and now we are in the crucial moment. Nobody will remember this part of the season if I don't perform well at the end. I am happy but I am not finished yet," he told the club's official website.

"I like to demand a lot of myself because I feel I can give more, and more, and more to the team. I am happy and I think it is the right attitude. So far has been okay for me but I still have to show I can give more. The team will need me if I am on the pitch. I am a team player, I want to give everything for the manager and I don't look back. I just look forward.

"The next month and a half is the most important time of my career. That is the way I think and that is the way I see football. Also, when everyone is telling you you're having a great season, you're having a very good game, you're playing very well, I don't think it is good for yourself so I don't listen too much. I want to be focused on what is coming and that is very important. I want to play in the Champions League next season."

United will host Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday knowing that defeat could leave them nine points adrift of the top four.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Ander Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League title'
 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Ander Herrera "happy" with Manchester United form
Conte: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'Conte: 'Ibrahimovic in form of his life'Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'Preview: Manchester United vs. ChelseaMourinho: 'Mata out until late May'
Shaw: 'I told Mourinho I would prove him wrong'Mourinho slams Man United attackersCarrick: 'We should have beaten Anderlecht'Result: Manchester United pegged back in BrusselsTeam News: Three changes for Man United at Anderlecht
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 