May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Crystal Palace
Harrop (15'), Pogba (19')
McTominay (48'), Carrick (74')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace were decidedly average'

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce admits that his side were "average" during their 2-0 defeat to Man Utd, but believes that the overall campaign has been a success.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 21:47 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that his side were "decidedly average" during their season-ending 2-0 defeat to Manchester United this afternoon.

The Red Devils named their youngest ever Premier League starting XI for the match at Old Trafford, but Palace were unable to take advantage of that as first-half strikes from Josh Harrop and Paul Pogba handed the hosts all three points.

Allardyce acknowledged that it was a disappointing end to the campaign, but believes that it has been a successful season overall having ended up seven points clear of danger.

"Our first-half performance was really decidedly average. The goals that we conceded were avoidable. We had a go in the second half but couldn't find a goal to put a little bit more pressure on Man United and we finish this season with a loss," he told reporters.

"But overall it has been a great success since the turn of the year and a big achievement by all the players, all the backroom staff, and the owners, to get to where we are - to get safe without having to come to Man United for any points.

"The finish is the joy of doing this job. The hardest bit is the beginning, the turnaround, the time and hours and days you spend to try to reverse what is a difficult situation, behind the scenes and on the pitch. Beating Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool (all in April) was a great thrill."

Palace finish the season 14th in the table, one place better off than their final position from the 2015-16 campaign.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Your Comments
> Manchester United Homepage
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 