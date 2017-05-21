Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce admits that his side were "average" during their 2-0 defeat to Man Utd, but believes that the overall campaign has been a success.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that his side were "decidedly average" during their season-ending 2-0 defeat to Manchester United this afternoon.

The Red Devils named their youngest ever Premier League starting XI for the match at Old Trafford, but Palace were unable to take advantage of that as first-half strikes from Josh Harrop and Paul Pogba handed the hosts all three points.

Allardyce acknowledged that it was a disappointing end to the campaign, but believes that it has been a successful season overall having ended up seven points clear of danger.

"Our first-half performance was really decidedly average. The goals that we conceded were avoidable. We had a go in the second half but couldn't find a goal to put a little bit more pressure on Man United and we finish this season with a loss," he told reporters.

"But overall it has been a great success since the turn of the year and a big achievement by all the players, all the backroom staff, and the owners, to get to where we are - to get safe without having to come to Man United for any points.

"The finish is the joy of doing this job. The hardest bit is the beginning, the turnaround, the time and hours and days you spend to try to reverse what is a difficult situation, behind the scenes and on the pitch. Beating Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool (all in April) was a great thrill."

Palace finish the season 14th in the table, one place better off than their final position from the 2015-16 campaign.