LA Galaxy are currently in the middle of their MLS season, where they sit a disappointing eighth in the Western Conference after 18 games.

This is United's first match of pre-season as they gear up for the star-studded International Champions Cup in the United States, and it could see the likes of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku make their debuts for the club.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the pre-season friendly between Los Angeles Galaxy and Manchester United at the Stubhub Center in California.

34 min SHOT! Good spell of possession again for United as they knock the ball around at their own pace inside the Galaxy half. The ball eventually ends up at the feet of Rashford, who fires a shot over the bar from the edge of the area. That would have been some team goal.

32 min One of the biggest cheers of the night so far greets a picture of David Beckham on the big screen - a legend for both of these clubs, of course.

30 min We're half an hour into this pre-season friendly now and it is hard to imagine how it could have gone much better for Jose Mourinho 's side. They are in complete control here and it would be a big surprise if they didn't add to their lead before half time the way this match is going.

28 min CLOSE! United are pushing for a fourth now and Lingard collects the ball on the corner of the area before cutting inside onto his right foot and looking to pick out the top corner. His effort is decent enough, but it lands on the roof of the net.

26 min United have their third of the game and this is already threatening to be another rout against LA Galaxy. Lingard reaches the byline down the left channel before cutting back and picking out the pass for Fellaini, who strokes his left-footed finish home from the edge of the area.

26 min GOAL! LA Galaxy 0-3 Manchester United (Marouane Fellaini)

24 min LA Galaxy are struggling to get out of their own half right now. They have not tested De Gea at all so far in this first half and it looks as though it could already be damage limitation mode for the hosts.

22 min It has been far too easy for Rashford to get those two goals, and Romelu Lukaku will be licking his lips at the prospect of getting on now. It looks like there will be goals out there for the new signing.

20 min United have their second, and it is Marcus Rashford who doubles his personal tally for the game. Again it comes from United winning the ball back inside the LA Galaxy half, with Herrera this time nipping in. He gives the ball to Mata, who in turn plays a pass through for Rashford. The England man again has only the keeper to beat, and he cooly rolls it into the bottom corner to leave himself on a hat-trick after just 20 minutes.

20 min GOAL! LA Galaxy 0-2 Manchester United (Marcus Rashford)

19 min Smart play from Rashford as he spins away from his man just inside the LA Galaxy half, only to be hauled to the ground.

17 min LA Galaxy have certainly settled into the game more as this half has progressed, and they have done well to avoid any further damage after that early goal, but it is United who remain in control of the contest as things stand. Mourinho's side continue to look dangerous almost every time they come forward.

15 min SAVE! Almost a beauty from Mata as he digs out a sublime effort born from a lack of other options. Lingard threads the pass through to the Spaniard on the edge of the box, who looks around for support before deciding instead to go alone with an audacious lob. Kempin is worried in the Galaxy goal, but he scrambles back and manages to claw it away.

13 min Galaxy have the chance to counter, winning the ball back and immediately breaking in a two-on-two situation. Lassiter leads the charge, but he tries to go alone past Jones who defends it well and is able to knock it behind for a corner.

12 min SHOT! Rashford looks to double his individual tally as he ducks inside from the right flank before trying to pick out the bottom corner with the outside of his boot, but he fires it wide of the target.

10 min Almost a chance for Galaxy to get back into this one, and again it comes via a Blind error. This time the Dutchman misses his kick in the area and the ball drops to Jamieson, but he can't get a shot away from the edge of the box.

8 min Galaxy make their first promising break forward as Blind fails to cut out a long diagonal ball over to the right flank. It is given back to Jamieson, who tries to poke a ball through, but his pass is intercepted and United clear the danger.

6 min Rashford in particular is looking sharp in these opening minutes, with his pace in behind looking to be the weapon of choice for United so far. His finish was very precise for the goal too - no signs of rust from the England international.

4 min That is a nightmare start for this rather makeshift LA Galaxy side, who have started very nervously here. United are applying the pressure at the right time when they don't have the ball and already they have threatened to break in behind the defence on a couple of occasions. This could be a long game for the hosts.

2 min What a start to the season for United! Less than two minutes into their opening pre-season game and they already have the lead! Smith is caught in possession deep inside his own half, with Lingard getting a foot in and poking the ball to Rashford. Suddenly the striker finds himself with only the keeper to beat, and he makes no mistake by tucking his finish into the bottom corner with aplomb.

2 min GOAL! LA Galaxy 0-1 Manchester United (Marcus Rashford)

1 min KICKOFF: Here we (finally) go then! LA Galaxy get us underway for United's opening pre-season of 2017-18.

3.02am The American national anthem is sung prior to kickoff, with fireworks in the background as both sets of players line up. How very American.

3am MLS games are notorious for going past their scheduled kickoff time, and their pre-season friendlies are no different - we have some formalities to go through before we will actually get underway here.

2.58am Right, we're almost ready to go here! The players are out and we're just a couple of minutes away from kickoff at the Stubhub Center as United prepare to get their 2017-18 campaign underway.

2.56am United are expected to bring more players in between now and transfer deadline day, with the main talk at the moment regarding a defensive midfielder. Chelsea's Nemanja Matic appears to be at the top of Mourinho's wish list, although Roma's Radja Nainggolan has also been touted as a possible target. These string of matches in the American tour should help Mourinho pinpoint exactly what else he needs before the start of the new season.

2.54am United may be hard-pressed to repeat that achievement here today, but first and foremost they will treat this as an opportunity to get back up towards full match fitness. The United fans will probably be most excited to see Lukaku make his debut for the club following his £75m move, which could rise as high as a world-record £90m fee. It is a huge amount of money for a player Mourinho previously deemed not good enough during his time at Chelsea, but it is hard to argue with Lukaku's goalscoring record at just 24 years old.

2.52am As previously mentioned, United kicked off their 2014 summer tour of the United States with another match against LA Galaxy, and it couldn't have gone much better on that occasion as they ran out 7-0 winners in Louis van Gaal's first game in charge of the club. Welbeck opened the scoring on that occasion before Rooney, James and Young all helped themselves to braces to complete the rout.

2.50am PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Stubhub Center, which means that it is time for a prediction! It is always difficult to make a reasoned guess in pre-season, with United focusing more on fitness whereas LA Galaxy should be at full fitness as they are in the middle of their season. Different teams in both halves make it even tougher to call, but the quality at United's disposal should see them through. We're going for a 3-1 United win.

2.48am Before all of that, though, United will be hoping that this pre-season campaign is significantly more successful than last summer's, when they faced an energy-sapping trip to Beijing only to see their friendly against Manchester City rained off. There is very little chance of the same happening in the States, though, and with a relatively new complexion to the United squad following the departures of Rooney and Ibrahimovic, there is an air of optimism amongst supporters that this will be a much better campaign on the whole.

2.46am United have been handed a relatively kind start to the new league season on paper, opening their campaign at home to West Ham United and not facing another member of the top six until they take on Liverpool in mid-October. Before then, United will play the Hammers, Swansea, Leicester, Stoke, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace in their first seven games, so fans will be hopeful of making a strong start to the campaign.

2.44am After that, the Red Devils will travel back to Europe for more friendlies against Valerenga and Sampdoria before the real business gets underway with the European Super Cup against Real Madrid on August 8. United have been in Los Angeles for a week already in the build-up to this match, so that would complete a month-long pre-season campaign which should get them adequately prepared for the start of the new Premier League season.

2.42am The ability to turn those draws into wins will be one of the priorities for Mourinho during the upcoming campaign, which officially gets underway today with their opening pre-season match. Today marks the start of a run of five games in 11 days during United's pre-season tour of the United States, with a clash against Real Salt Lake to follow on Monday. During their time in America United will also take part in the International Champions Cup, where they will face Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona over the coming week or so.

2.40am Draws were United's main issue as they finished seven points adrift of the top four and 24 behind champions Chelsea last season, with the Red Devils sharing the spoils on a league-high 15 occasions. United were only actually beaten five times - only Spurs lost fewer games - but those 15 draws accounted for 30 dropped points which could have had United up there challenging for the title had they turned the majority of them into wins.

2.38am Ultimately, Jose Mourinho 's debut campaign at Old Trafford will go down as a successful one as he lifted the League Cup and the Europa League, achieving Champions League qualification through the latter. However, the success of that season rested on the result of that Europa League final and United will not want to leave it so finely balanced this time around. Improvement in the Premier League will be the first thing that is demanded, with United finishing in a lowly sixth place last season.

2.36am That 2014 result got Louis van Gaal's reign off to a flying start at United, but it also serves as a warning that even the most impressive of performances tonight does not necessarily mean a bright season ahead of the Red Devils. The 2016-17 campaign was a strange one in many ways for the club, with the fans unhappy for much of the season but United ending it with three trophies to their name, including the Community Shield.

2.34am Interestingly, LA Galaxy have the best away record in the MLS while also having the worst home record, which suggests that they can be a very hit and miss team. They are winless in their last six MLS home games and have only won one of nine all season, while in friendlies they have only won one of eight in front of their own fans - the most recent of which was that 7-0 defeat at the hands of United three years ago.

2.32am That Salt Lake match was LA Galaxy's most recent home outing, and it is their form at the Stubhub Center which has let them down more than anything else this season. Indeed, the Galaxy have the very worst home record in the entire MLS this season having picked up just six points from their nine games, also conceding a league-high 18 goals in front of their own fans.

2.30am This recent slump in form follows a nine-match unbeaten streak which saw Galaxy win five and draw four games, which makes things even more alarming for Onalfo. They are looking to avoid falling to a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time since May 2012, but they have a job on their hands having conceded nine goals in their past two games - including a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Real Salt Lake.

2.28am Galaxy come into this match in particularly poor form having lost four of their last five games, including each of their last three. The only win from their last five outings came against lower-league Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup - which they were subsequently eliminated from in the quarter-final stage against San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday.

2.26am The Galaxy are in danger of missing out on the playoffs altogether this year, with the team currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference, two places and two points adrift of the top six. Curt Onalfo 's side do have games in hand over many of the other teams in the league, but they are only four points off the bottom and a full 10 adrift of the leaders so there is still plenty of work for them to do over the remainder of the campaign.

2.24am Having said that, LA Galaxy were on the end of a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of United on the Red Devils' last visit in 2014 and they went on to win the MLS Cup that year - the third time they had lifted the trophy in a four-year spell. It remains their most recent title, though, and their dominance of the division certainly seems to be on the wane now having failed to even make it past the Western Conference semi-finals in the past two years.

2.22am It is still a strong United side, though, and for many of these LA Galaxy players this will be a privilege to play against a team of United's calibre. It could come as a welcome relief from what has been a difficult league campaign to date too, although one thing Curt Onalfo will be keen to avoid is a thrashing which may only do more harm to the Galaxy's morale at the moment.

2.20am In all, the side shows just four changes from the one that started their last outing - the Europa League final victory over Ajax. Rashford again leads the line ahead of the likes of Martial and Lukaku, while Mata, Herrera and Fellaini are amongst those to retain their place from that side. There is no room for Paul Pogba from the start, though, as Jesse Lingard comes into the team.

2.18am Smalling and Jones have also been linked with moves away this summer, but they make up the starting central defensive pairing for United tonight. Valencia and Blind make up the defensive quartet, and in front of them Michael Carrick will wear the armband for the first time since being officially installed as the club's new captain following the departure of Wayne Rooney back to Everton.

2.16am David de Gea will start in goal for United tonight but will be replaced at half time by Pereira, while Mourinho has already confirmed that Romero will get playing time against Real Salt Lake in the next match. The rumours linking De Gea with a move to Real Madrid refuse to go away, and they are likely to strengthen while the two clubs share training facilities in Los Angeles, but for now the Spaniard remains a United player.

2.14am As for Manchester United , fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see either Victor Lindelof or Romelu Lukaku in the shirt as both have been left out of the starting XI for this one. Jose Mourinho does plan to introduce a completely different team for the second half, though, so both players are likely to make their debuts then following their summer moves from Benfica and Everton respectively.

2.12am In all, LA Galaxy have made seven changes from the side that was beaten 3-2 by San Jose Earthquakes last time out, with Diallo, Garcia, Villarreal and Jamieson the only players to keep their places from that one. New captain Van Damme is amongst those to drop out of the starting XI alongside Rowe, Romney, Boateng and McBean, in addition to the high-profile trio I have already mentioned.

2.10am Another one of the Galaxy's key players is Romain Alessandrini, who also starts tonight on the bench. He has directly contributed to 14 goals from the MLS matches he has played since joining LA Galaxy, and the team certainly missed him during their last outing when they were thrashed 6-2 by Real Salt Lake.

2.08am Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Giovani dos Santos joins Cole amongst the substitutes having only recent returned to the side following two months away with the Mexican team during their participation in friendlies, qualifiers and the Confederations Cups. He has scored six goals in 12 MLS appearances this season, though, so will be a threat to the United defence should he be given a runout later tonight.

2.06am What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, unsurprisingly LA Galaxy have left a number of their key players on the bench today as they take the opportunity to rest a few of the bigger names in the middle of the season. The most recognisable figure in their squad for fans of English football is Ashley Cole, but he has to make do with a place on the bench from the start tonight.

2.04am MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Blind; Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini; Lingard, Mata Rashford

2.02am LA GALAXY SUBS: Rowe, Van Anholt, Romney, Van Damme, Cole, João Pedro, Jones, Alessandrini, Giovani, Boateng, McBean

2.02am LA GALAXY STARTING XI: Kempin; Smith, Steres, Arellano, Diallo; Jamieson IV, Garcia, Villarreal, Mendiola; Lassiter, McInerney