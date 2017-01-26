A report claims that unsettled Ashley Young is left out of the Manchester United squad for tonight's League Cup semi-final second leg against Hull City.

The left-winger has struggled for football under Jose Mourinho this season - starting just two Premier League matches, in addition to appearing off the bench on two occasions.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the 31-year-old over the last week and according to Manchester Evening News, the Englishman will not feature against Hull on Thursday night as he prepares to depart Old Trafford before next week's transfer deadline.

It is understood that a number of Chinese Super League clubs are interested in signing Young, who has scored 14 times in 150 appearances for Man United since joining the Red Devils from Aston Villa in 2011.

Man United will take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against the Tigers.