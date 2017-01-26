Jan 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Ashley Young 'omitted from Manchester United squad'

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
A report claims that unsettled Ashley Young is left out of the Manchester United squad for tonight's League Cup semi-final second leg against Hull City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Ashley Young has reportedly been left out of the Manchester United squad for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

The left-winger has struggled for football under Jose Mourinho this season - starting just two Premier League matches, in addition to appearing off the bench on two occasions.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the 31-year-old over the last week and according to Manchester Evening News, the Englishman will not feature against Hull on Thursday night as he prepares to depart Old Trafford before next week's transfer deadline.

It is understood that a number of Chinese Super League clubs are interested in signing Young, who has scored 14 times in 150 appearances for Man United since joining the Red Devils from Aston Villa in 2011.

Man United will take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against the Tigers.

Rio Ferdinand pictured on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
Rio wants Griezmann, Bale at United
>
View our homepages for Ashley Young, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Ashley Young 'omitted from Manchester United squad'
 Rio Ferdinand pictured on August 8, 2015
Rio Ferdinand wants Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale at Manchester United
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho issues warning to Anthony Martial over form
Memphis: 'No problems with Mourinho'Neville: 'Martial not reaching potential'Man Utd 'to reject Fosu-Mensah bids'Top four betting tips for JanuaryMourinho: 'Tuanzebe close to first team'
BT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchWayne Rooney reiterates management plansJose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"Preview: Hull vs. Manchester UnitedOld Trafford capacity to rise to 88,000?
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version