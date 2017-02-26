Manchester United defender Chris Smalling goads Liverpool on Twitter after winning the EFL Cup over Southampton.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling decided to poke fun at arch rivals Liverpool after winning the EFL Cup on Sunday.

The Red Devils equalled Liverpool's haul of 41 major trophies with a 3-2 victory over Southampton at Wembley.

The star of the show was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored the Red Devils' opener and the 87th-minute winner after Manolo Gabbiadini drew Southampton level on two occasions.

After the match, Smalling tweeted a picture of himself and the cup with Ibrahimovic, and he took the opportunity to call out Liverpool, who were beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals.

He wrote: "Shout out my man @Ibra_official ...@LFC WATCH THE THRONE #MUFC."

United will surpass Liverpool's record if they are successful in the Europa League and/or the FA Cup.