Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Chris Smalling taunts Liverpool after Manchester United win EFL Cup

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling goads Liverpool on Twitter after winning the EFL Cup over Southampton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 10:13 UK

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling decided to poke fun at arch rivals Liverpool after winning the EFL Cup on Sunday.

The Red Devils equalled Liverpool's haul of 41 major trophies with a 3-2 victory over Southampton at Wembley.

The star of the show was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored the Red Devils' opener and the 87th-minute winner after Manolo Gabbiadini drew Southampton level on two occasions.

After the match, Smalling tweeted a picture of himself and the cup with Ibrahimovic, and he took the opportunity to call out Liverpool, who were beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals.

He wrote: "Shout out my man @Ibra_official ...@LFC WATCH THE THRONE #MUFC."


United will surpass Liverpool's record if they are successful in the Europa League and/or the FA Cup.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic aims dig at United rivals
>
View our homepages for Chris Smalling, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manolo Gabbiadini, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes aim at Manchester United's rivals after EFL Cup success
 Chris Smalling of Manchester United gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Chris Smalling taunts Liverpool after Manchester United win EFL Cup
Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'Mourinho hopeful over new Ibrahimovic dealClaude Puel: 'United were too clinical'Mourinho hails "outstanding" IbrahimovicCarrick: "Winning is all that matters"
Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'Result: Late Ibrahimovic goal sees Man United win EFL CupTeam News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalCantona hails Ibrahimovic for helping youngstersMourinho: 'Zlatan can play until age 40'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Liverpool News
Chris Smalling of Manchester United gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Chris Smalling taunts Liverpool after Manchester United win EFL Cup
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp rubbishes suggestions players can get managers sacked
 Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool players have discussed China move'
Coutinho: 'Reds must focus against Foxes'Klopp: 'Two-week break not a problem'Klopp: 'Ings aiming for pre-season return'Preview: Leicester City vs. LiverpoolOrigi determined to earn starting place
Lovren, Sturridge close to Liverpool returnsKlopp expecting "best" Leicester CityCoutinho delighted to win Brazil awardKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Klopp: 'Best yet to come from Lallana'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 