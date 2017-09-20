Sep 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Burton Albion
 

Luke Shaw to make Manchester United comeback in EFL Cup tie against Burton?

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could reportedly make his comeback in the EFL Cup on Wednesday after being left out of the Under-23s squad.
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 20:46 UK

Luke Shaw could reportedly mark his return to first-team action on Wednesday when Manchester United take on Burton Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford.

The England international has not featured in Jose Mourinho's team at all this season due to ligament damage that he suffered in April.

Shaw had been expected to feature in the Under-23s' match against Chelsea on Monday night, but according to The Mirror, the left-back was not included in the squad, leading to suggestions that he will get a runout on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old, whose dedication was publicly criticised by Mourinho last season, has played in the reserve team's last three matches in order to build up his fitness.

Shaw made 11 Premier League appearances in the 2016-17 campaign.

Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
