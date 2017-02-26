Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Claude Puel: 'Manchester United were too clinical for Southampton'

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Claude Puel praises Manchester United for making the most of their chances in Sunday's EFL Cup final, but suggests that Southampton were hard done in the 3-2 loss.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Claude Puel has put Southampton's narrow 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final down to the opposition's more clinical nature in front of goal.

The Saints did well to bounce back from two goals down in Sunday's showdown at Wembley, scoring either side of half time through Manolo Gabbiadini to level things up.

It was Southampton, without a major domestic honour to their name in 41 years, who for large parts looked the more likely to find a winner, coming closest to doing so when Oriol Romeu sent a header against the upright.

Puel felt that Gabbiandini's first goal, wrongly ruled out for offside, should have stood, but he was also quick to praise Man United who claimed the win through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's later header.

"Congratulations to Manchester United. They were too clinical. But we proved we can play very well with many chances and opportunities," he told Sky Sports News. "We came back with quality. Perhaps we deserve better. It's football and congratulations to Manchester and their players.

"Manolo Gabbiadini scored three good goals this afternoon (including the disallowed goal). There's a lot of disappointment of course. We had a fantastic game without the reward. I hope we can continue on this level."

Southampton, competing in just their second League Cup final, return to league action next weekend with a trip to face Watford.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho hails "outstanding" Ibrahimovic
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Manolo Gabbiadini, Oriol Romeu, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails "outstanding" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Wembley double
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Manchester United were too clinical for Southampton'
Carrick: "Winning is all that matters"Ibrahimovic: 'I came here to win'Result: Late Ibrahimovic goal sees Man United win EFL CupTeam News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalCantona hails Ibrahimovic for helping youngsters
Mourinho: 'Zlatan can play until age 40'Toure wants long career like Ibrahimovic, GiggsReport: Man United lead race for Donnarumma Mata 'available after flying back from Spain'Puel confident of dealing with Ibrahimovic
> Manchester United Homepage
More Southampton News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails "outstanding" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Wembley double
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Manchester United were too clinical for Southampton'
Result: Late Ibrahimovic goal sees Man United win EFL CupTeam News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalPuel confident of dealing with IbrahimovicGiggs talks up importance of EFL Cup winPuel wary of "clinical" Ibrahimovic
Caceres to make debut in EFL Cup final?Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup finalPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedUnited duo doubtful for League Cup finalForster: 'United more than Ibrahimovic'
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 