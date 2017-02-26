Claude Puel praises Manchester United for making the most of their chances in Sunday's EFL Cup final, but suggests that Southampton were hard done in the 3-2 loss.

The Saints did well to bounce back from two goals down in Sunday's showdown at Wembley, scoring either side of half time through Manolo Gabbiadini to level things up.

It was Southampton, without a major domestic honour to their name in 41 years, who for large parts looked the more likely to find a winner, coming closest to doing so when Oriol Romeu sent a header against the upright.

Puel felt that Gabbiandini's first goal, wrongly ruled out for offside, should have stood, but he was also quick to praise Man United who claimed the win through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's later header.

"Congratulations to Manchester United. They were too clinical. But we proved we can play very well with many chances and opportunities," he told Sky Sports News. "We came back with quality. Perhaps we deserve better. It's football and congratulations to Manchester and their players.

"Manolo Gabbiadini scored three good goals this afternoon (including the disallowed goal). There's a lot of disappointment of course. We had a fantastic game without the reward. I hope we can continue on this level."

Southampton, competing in just their second League Cup final, return to league action next weekend with a trip to face Watford.