Mar 19, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gestede (77')
Clayton (33')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Fellaini (30'), Lingard (62'), Valencia (93')
Jones (25')

Jose Mourinho plays down Jesse Lingard injury concerns

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho plays down the ankle injury suffered by Jesse Lingard in Sunday's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Jesse Lingard suffered a slight ankle injury during Sunday's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough, but the problem is "nothing serious".

Lingard scored Man United's second goal in their 3-1 win at the Riverside Stadium, but the England international had to be replaced 10 minutes from time after picking up an injury.

Mourinho has confirmed that Lingard's ankle was the source of the problem, although the Portuguese has hinted that the attacker will still be fit to join up with the England squad on international duty.

"I think maybe something in his ankle but nothing serious," Mourinho told MUTV.

Lingard has scored five times in 27 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Your Comments
