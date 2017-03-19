Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho plays down the ankle injury suffered by Jesse Lingard in Sunday's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Jesse Lingard suffered a slight ankle injury during Sunday's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough, but the problem is "nothing serious".

Lingard scored Man United's second goal in their 3-1 win at the Riverside Stadium, but the England international had to be replaced 10 minutes from time after picking up an injury.

Mourinho has confirmed that Lingard's ankle was the source of the problem, although the Portuguese has hinted that the attacker will still be fit to join up with the England squad on international duty.

"I think maybe something in his ankle but nothing serious," Mourinho told MUTV.

Lingard has scored five times in 27 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign.