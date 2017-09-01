Sep 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Malta
England
 

Phil Jones, Kieran Trippier and Jake Livermore miss England training

Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
Phil Jones misses England training due to an ankle injury picked up at the weekend, while Kieran Trippier and Jake Livermore are also nursing minor injuries.
Phil Jones, Kieran Trippier and Jake Livermore have sat out England training as a precaution ahead of Friday night's World Cup qualifier against Malta.

The trio were absent from the Three Lions' St George's Park HQ on Tuesday afternoon, each thought to be carrying minor problems carried over from their club duty.

Jones is nursing an ankle knock picked up in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Leicester City, while the injuries sustained by Tottenham Hotspur full-back Trippier and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Livermore are unknown.

According to Sky Sports News, however, all three are expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's travelling party for the meeting with Malta at the Ta' Qali National Stadium later this week.

England, who lead the Group F standings, also take on Slovakia on September 4.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
