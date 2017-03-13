Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho hints at strong side to face Chelsea in FA Cup

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he will not name a reserve team for Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 22:35 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he will not take a reserve team to Stamford Bridge for Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

The FA Cup is arguably at the bottom of United's priority list this season, with Champions League qualification via either the Premier League or winning the Europa League the main target for the Red Devils.

United will welcome Rostov to Old Trafford for the second leg of their last-16 tie three days after the trip to Stamford Bridge, but Mourinho insists that he will not name a second-string side in West London.

"Monday we don't go with a [reserve team coach] Nicky Butt team. We cannot go with Nicky Butt's team. Manchester United is too big. Manchester United is the winner of the competition," he told reporters.

"It is not Chelsea's fault that we were given this Monday match, so we have to make changes for sure because we play Thursday against Rostov and they play Sunday against Terek Grozny. But we cannot go to Stamford Bridge with a Nicky Butt team."

United have already won two trophies this season, collecting the Community Shield in August and the EFL Cup last month.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Marouane Fellaini hits back at Jamie Carragher
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte 'to sign new Chelsea deal in matter of days'
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Eden Hazard "fully committed" to Chelsea
