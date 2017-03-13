Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he will not name a reserve team for Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The FA Cup is arguably at the bottom of United's priority list this season, with Champions League qualification via either the Premier League or winning the Europa League the main target for the Red Devils.

United will welcome Rostov to Old Trafford for the second leg of their last-16 tie three days after the trip to Stamford Bridge, but Mourinho insists that he will not name a second-string side in West London.

"Monday we don't go with a [reserve team coach] Nicky Butt team. We cannot go with Nicky Butt's team. Manchester United is too big. Manchester United is the winner of the competition," he told reporters.

"It is not Chelsea's fault that we were given this Monday match, so we have to make changes for sure because we play Thursday against Rostov and they play Sunday against Terek Grozny. But we cannot go to Stamford Bridge with a Nicky Butt team."

United have already won two trophies this season, collecting the Community Shield in August and the EFL Cup last month.