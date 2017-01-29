Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirms that Anthony Martial will start Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Wigan Athletic.

Martial has been left out of Man United's last two matchday squads amid suggestions that the France international is unsettled at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, however, has revealed that the former AS Monaco forward will start in the FA Cup this weekend, while Sergio Romero will also be given the chance to impress between the sticks.

"This is the second match for us in the FA Cup and I want to do it in a serious way. We have to play with a very good team; the only player that is out is [David] De Gea – I'll give him a few days off," Mourinho told reporters.

"I will play Romero, I will put Joel [Pereira] on the bench and apart from that I go with a good team because we want to try to beat them. Anthony will play on Sunday and if he plays magnificently, he will play against Hull in the next match – it's simple.

"I will make some changes – that's obvious. We play Hull again three days after Wigan but I'm going to play a good team with the responsibility to give fans a good performance at home and with the responsibility to try to win against Wigan."

Martial, who has been linked with a loan move to Sevilla, scored 17 times for Man United last season, but has only managed two Premier League goals during the 2016-17 campaign.