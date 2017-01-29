Jan 29, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho: 'Anthony Martial will start against Wigan Athletic'

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirms that Anthony Martial will start Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Wigan Athletic.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Anthony Martial will return to the starting XI for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at home to Wigan Athletic.

Martial has been left out of Man United's last two matchday squads amid suggestions that the France international is unsettled at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, however, has revealed that the former AS Monaco forward will start in the FA Cup this weekend, while Sergio Romero will also be given the chance to impress between the sticks.

"This is the second match for us in the FA Cup and I want to do it in a serious way. We have to play with a very good team; the only player that is out is [David] De Gea – I'll give him a few days off," Mourinho told reporters.

"I will play Romero, I will put Joel [Pereira] on the bench and apart from that I go with a good team because we want to try to beat them. Anthony will play on Sunday and if he plays magnificently, he will play against Hull in the next match – it's simple.

"I will make some changes – that's obvious. We play Hull again three days after Wigan but I'm going to play a good team with the responsibility to give fans a good performance at home and with the responsibility to try to win against Wigan."

Martial, who has been linked with a loan move to Sevilla, scored 17 times for Man United last season, but has only managed two Premier League goals during the 2016-17 campaign.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version