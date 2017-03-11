Aitor Karanka is certain that Pep Guardiola is still some way from being considered a better coach than Jose Mourinho, due to the Portuguese's success in four countries.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has taunted Pep Guardiola ahead of this weekend's FA Cup meeting by claiming that he has a long way to go before matching the achievements of Jose Mourinho.

Under-fire Karanka spent three years working alongside Mourinho as Real Madrid assistant, before departing for Boro in 2013 and guiding his side to the top tier of English football.

On the eve of the Smoggies' quarter-final tie with City, Karanka has suggested that opposite number Guardiola must first win the Premier League title if he is to be justifiably compared to Manchester United boss Mourinho.

"Guardiola is not the best coach in the world - the best coach in the world is Jose Mourinho," he told reporters. "He has shown it at Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He was the best [in Spain] and he still is the best.

"I've never worked with Pep, but Jose started this season with some criticism, but he has already won two trophies for Man United. Jose is the best for me."

United, who trail rivals City by seven points in the Premier League, take on Chelsea in their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Monday night.