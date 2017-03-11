Mar 11, 2017 at 12.15pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Aitor Karanka: 'Jose Mourinho a better coach than Pep Guardiola'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Aitor Karanka is certain that Pep Guardiola is still some way from being considered a better coach than Jose Mourinho, due to the Portuguese's success in four countries.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 22:51 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has taunted Pep Guardiola ahead of this weekend's FA Cup meeting by claiming that he has a long way to go before matching the achievements of Jose Mourinho.

Under-fire Karanka spent three years working alongside Mourinho as Real Madrid assistant, before departing for Boro in 2013 and guiding his side to the top tier of English football.

On the eve of the Smoggies' quarter-final tie with City, Karanka has suggested that opposite number Guardiola must first win the Premier League title if he is to be justifiably compared to Manchester United boss Mourinho.

"Guardiola is not the best coach in the world - the best coach in the world is Jose Mourinho," he told reporters. "He has shown it at Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He was the best [in Spain] and he still is the best.

"I've never worked with Pep, but Jose started this season with some criticism, but he has already won two trophies for Man United. Jose is the best for me."

United, who trail rivals City by seven points in the Premier League, take on Chelsea in their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Monday night.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 