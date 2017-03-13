Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
LIVE

Herrera (20')
Herrera (35')

David Beckham watches Manchester United, Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge

David Beckham attends the FA Cup quarter-final clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 20:53 UK

David Beckham was in attendance on Monday night to watch his former club Manchester United take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

David and Brooklyn Beckham watch on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017© SilverHub

The 41-year-old donned a flat cap while watching from the stands with his 18-year-old son Brooklyn, who previously had trials with Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal.

Beckham, who has been trying to launch his own MLS franchise in Miami for the last few years, occasionally attends matches involving his former club United.

The retired midfielder spent 11 years of his playing career at United, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also in the stands to watch the game.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Your Comments
