David Beckham was in attendance on Monday night to watch his former club Manchester United take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

© SilverHub

The 41-year-old donned a flat cap while watching from the stands with his 18-year-old son Brooklyn, who previously had trials with Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal.

Beckham, who has been trying to launch his own MLS franchise in Miami for the last few years, occasionally attends matches involving his former club United.

The retired midfielder spent 11 years of his playing career at United, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also in the stands to watch the game.