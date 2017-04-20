Anderlecht warmed up for tonight's Europa League clash with Manchester United with a light training session in a city centre park.
The Belgian outfit arrive at Old Trafford knowing that they need at least one goal to progress having played out a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho's side in the first leg.
Far from being daunted by the occasion, though, the Anderlecht players and staff looked relaxed as they enjoyed a kickabout in Castlefield Urban Heritage Park.
A passer-by filmed the session, with a number of the players acknowledging the camera while taking part.
You can watch the footage below:
@ManUtd @MENnewsdesk Anderlecht training in Castlefield for tonight's game!! #manchester pic.twitter.com/hgFMg8EhbJ— RobP (@robpim1982) April 20, 2017