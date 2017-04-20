Apr 20, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Anderlecht
Mkhitaryan (10')
LIVE
Hanni (32')
Tielemans (11')

Video: Anderlecht train in Manchester park ahead of Europa League tie

Anderlecht warm up for their Europa League showdown with Manchester United by undergoing a light training session in a city centre park.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Anderlecht warmed up for tonight's Europa League clash with Manchester United with a light training session in a city centre park.

The Belgian outfit arrive at Old Trafford knowing that they need at least one goal to progress having played out a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho's side in the first leg.

Far from being daunted by the occasion, though, the Anderlecht players and staff looked relaxed as they enjoyed a kickabout in Castlefield Urban Heritage Park.

A passer-by filmed the session, with a number of the players acknowledging the camera while taking part.

You can watch the footage below:


A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Read Next:
Anderlecht boss targets "perfect" performance
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Anderlecht
 England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur enter bidding war for Michael Keane
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Real Madrid prepare £60m bid for David de Gea
Team News: Ibrahimovic back as United make five changesVideo: Anderlecht train in Manchester parkFellaini expecting "tough" Anderlecht testAnderlecht boss targets "perfect" performanceChelsea, Spurs dominate PFA Team of the Year
United 'frontrunners to land James Rodriguez'Lukaku subscribes to Chelsea, Man Utd TV channelsRomero to start ahead of De GeaPreview: Manchester United vs. AnderlechtRomero: 'I could not reject United'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Anderlecht News
Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Anderlecht
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic back as Manchester United make five changes
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Anderlecht boss Rene Weiler targets "perfect" performance at Old Trafford
Video: Anderlecht train in Manchester parkFellaini expecting "tough" Anderlecht testPreview: Manchester United vs. AnderlechtChelsea to hijack Man United Tielemans move?Result: Manchester United pegged back in Brussels
Team News: Three changes for Man United at AnderlechtLive Commentary: Anderlecht 1-1 Man United - as it happenedSecurity stepped up for United's Europa tieMonaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Martinez tells Tielemans to stick with Anderlecht
> Anderlecht Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 