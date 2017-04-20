Anderlecht warm up for their Europa League showdown with Manchester United by undergoing a light training session in a city centre park.

The Belgian outfit arrive at Old Trafford knowing that they need at least one goal to progress having played out a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho's side in the first leg.

Far from being daunted by the occasion, though, the Anderlecht players and staff looked relaxed as they enjoyed a kickabout in Castlefield Urban Heritage Park.

A passer-by filmed the session, with a number of the players acknowledging the camera while taking part.

You can watch the footage below:

