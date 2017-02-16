Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
St EtienneSaint-Etienne

Antonio Valencia eyes fifth consecutive clean sheet

Antonio Valencia of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
© Getty Images
Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia talks up the importance of keeping a clean sheet when Saint-Etienne visit Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-32 tie.
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia has talked up the importance of keeping a clean sheet during the first leg of his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne this evening.

The Red Devils welcome the Ligue 1 outfit to Old Trafford for the round-of-32 tie having kept four consecutive clean sheets across all competitions.

Valencia wants to extend that run in order to avoid conceding what could prove to be a costly away goal, and hopes to build a "good lead" that his side can take back to France for the second leg next week.

"It's important to keep a clean sheet and to defend well. After that, we know we have some quality players of a very high standard who are capable of scoring at the other end. But yes, we have to be very watchful at the back," Valencia told MUTV.

"We want to win the game because we want to try and go all the way to the final. Let's hope we are blessed with a good performance in these games and we can work hard and win comfortably and send the fans home happy.

"I think it might be a different story in the away leg, though, but here's hoping we can progress to the next round. It's very important for us to go there with a good lead. Everything depends on what happens on Thursday. Let's hope we can win and get the job done; that's what we have to do."

Only two opposition players have scored against United from open play so far in 2017.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version