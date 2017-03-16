Mar 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
RostovRostov
 

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney 'expected to be fit for Europa League clash'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney is reportedly likely to be fit for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg against Rostov.
Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly expected to be fit for Thursday's Europa League tie against Rostov at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, who has made just one appearance since the start of February, was not in the squad for Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea.

Rooney was absent after suffering a leg injury in training over the weekend, but according to ESPN, the problem is not severe enough to keep him out for much longer.

The England skipper was not in Jose Mourinho's squad for the 1-1 draw with Rostov in Russia.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nabbed the away goal, which could prove crucial heading into this week's last-16 second leg.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
