Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly expected to be fit for Thursday's Europa League tie against Rostov at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, who has made just one appearance since the start of February, was not in the squad for Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea.

Rooney was absent after suffering a leg injury in training over the weekend, but according to ESPN, the problem is not severe enough to keep him out for much longer.

The England skipper was not in Jose Mourinho's squad for the 1-1 draw with Rostov in Russia.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nabbed the away goal, which could prove crucial heading into this week's last-16 second leg.