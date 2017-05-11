May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Celta Vigo
Fellaini (17')
Blind (32'), Herrera (81')
Bailly (88')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Roncaglia (85')
Aspas (66'), Cabral (92')
Roncaglia (88')

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United suffered until the end against Celta Vigo'

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho praises Manchester United's players, who "gave everything they had" against Celta Vigo and "suffered until the end" of the Europa League semi-final second leg.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 22:41 UK

Jose Mourinho has hailed his Manchester United players after they "gave everything they had" against Celta Vigo and "suffered until the end" of the Europa League semi-final second leg.

The Red Devils took a one-goal lead from the first leg at the Balaidos into Thursday's Old Trafford decider and broke the deadlock early on through Marouane Fellaini.

However, they were made to sweat late on when Facundo Roncaglia levelled with just five minutes left, leaving the La Liga side needing just one away goal to win the tie.

Three minutes later, Roncaglia and Eric Bailly were sent off after a mass brawl and John Guidetti spurned a late chance, which meant the game finished 1-1 and saw Man United through to the final.

Mourinho told BT Sport after the game: "We were the best team in the first leg but we never kill, we never score goals related to the chances we have. It was an open game at home, all the pressure on our side.

"They were completely free of responsibility and gave us a very hard match. We suffered until the end and it was open until the last second. The boys gave everything they had.

"I'm really pleased for them. After 14 matches we are in the final. If we win the Europa League I am more than happy. It would be amazing."

The Red Devils will meet Ajax, who beat Lyon in the other semi-final, in the final in Stockholm on May 24.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Read Next:
Herrera: 'It was a crazy game'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Marouane Fellaini, Facundo Roncaglia, Eric Bailly, John Guidetti, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Celta Vigo (United win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Result: Manchester United secure spot in Europa League final
 A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United suffered until the end against Celta Vigo'
Mourinho concerned over Bailly banHerrera: 'It was a crazy game'Team News: Widescale changes for Man UnitedConte takes swipe at predecessor MourinhoSurgeon: Ibrahimovic in "superb shape"
Rooney wants to stay at Man UnitedMourinho: 'Europa most important match in our history'Mourinho confirms Young's season is overTottenham 'do not fear losing Eric Dier'Carrick "desperate" to win Europa League
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 