Jose Mourinho has hailed his Manchester United players after they "gave everything they had" against Celta Vigo and "suffered until the end" of the Europa League semi-final second leg.

The Red Devils took a one-goal lead from the first leg at the Balaidos into Thursday's Old Trafford decider and broke the deadlock early on through Marouane Fellaini.

However, they were made to sweat late on when Facundo Roncaglia levelled with just five minutes left, leaving the La Liga side needing just one away goal to win the tie.

Three minutes later, Roncaglia and Eric Bailly were sent off after a mass brawl and John Guidetti spurned a late chance, which meant the game finished 1-1 and saw Man United through to the final.

Mourinho told BT Sport after the game: "We were the best team in the first leg but we never kill, we never score goals related to the chances we have. It was an open game at home, all the pressure on our side.

"They were completely free of responsibility and gave us a very hard match. We suffered until the end and it was open until the last second. The boys gave everything they had.

"I'm really pleased for them. After 14 matches we are in the final. If we win the Europa League I am more than happy. It would be amazing."

The Red Devils will meet Ajax, who beat Lyon in the other semi-final, in the final in Stockholm on May 24.