Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Eric Bailly has the "personality" to play through injury.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has declared that Eric Bailly is "ready to play" for his side against Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

Bailly had been considered doubtful after picking up an injury against Swansea City on Sunday afternoon, but he trained with the rest of the squad ahead of their trip to Spain on Wednesday.

Mourinho has previously suggested that he has not been impressed with some of his squad's willingness to play through the pain barrier at a time when his squad is being pushed to the limit, but he has appeared to support Bailly after he made himself available.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "Bailly is ready to play. He is the kind of personality that fights against every problem it is impossible. He is ready to play."

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Paul Pogba have also been passed fit for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.