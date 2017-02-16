Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho jokingly claims that Paul Pogba's mother wants Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg against Saint-Etienne to finish level.

Man United midfielder Pogba will go head-to-head with his brother Florentin Pogba on Thursday as Saint-Etienne travel to Old Trafford looking to cause a shock in Europe's second competition.

Mourinho has said that the sibling rivalry is a nice side-story to the match, but one brother will ultimately be left disappointed after the second leg has been completed next week.

"We spoke in a funny way, a good way. I think it's a nice destiny, I think only Mum Pogba is a little bit in trouble, which is normal, it's difficult for the lady, it's impossible to choose," Mourinho told reporters.

"I know from Paul the mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad but I think it's only a little problem for them. They will enjoy to play against each other. Paul is excited, Florentin the same."

The third Pogba sibling and Florentin's twin brother - Mathias Pogba - currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam in Netherlands.