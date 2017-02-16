Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba's mother wants a draw'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho jokingly claims that Paul Pogba's mother wants Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg against Saint-Etienne to finish level.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has jokingly claimed that Paul Pogba's mother wants Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg between the Red Devils and Saint-Etienne to finish level.

Man United midfielder Pogba will go head-to-head with his brother Florentin Pogba on Thursday as Saint-Etienne travel to Old Trafford looking to cause a shock in Europe's second competition.

Mourinho has said that the sibling rivalry is a nice side-story to the match, but one brother will ultimately be left disappointed after the second leg has been completed next week.

"We spoke in a funny way, a good way. I think it's a nice destiny, I think only Mum Pogba is a little bit in trouble, which is normal, it's difficult for the lady, it's impossible to choose," Mourinho told reporters.

"I know from Paul the mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad but I think it's only a little problem for them. They will enjoy to play against each other. Paul is excited, Florentin the same."

The third Pogba sibling and Florentin's twin brother - Mathias Pogba - currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam in Netherlands.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
