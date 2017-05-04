May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Juan Mata not ready for 90 minutes'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that midfielder Juan Mata is not ready to play for 90 minutes during the first leg of the Europa League clash with Celta Vigo.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that Juan Mata is only fit enough to play part of the first leg of the Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo.

Mata had been scheduled to sit out the remainder of the season after groin injury, but he returned to the squad for last weekend's Premier League meeting with Swansea City.

He remained an unused substitute for that match, but Mourinho has revealed that he is ready to make a contribution should he be required in Spain.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "Mata was injured for a while but he is ready to play. He is experienced, he is one of the few players that has played European semi-finals and finals. But the only risk is he cannot play 90 minutes but that is the risk of if he starts, does he finish.

"If he comes from the bench no problem for him to play. He is selected and he can perfectly make a contribution."

Mata has not played for United since the middle of March.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
