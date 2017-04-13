Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic motivated to reach Europa League final'

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has "a little more motivation" to reach the Europa League final due to it being staged in Sweden.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has "a little more motivation" than the rest of the Red Devils players to reach the Europa League final due to it being staged in Sweden.

Man United, who are the favourites to land the European prize this season, will travel to Belgian side Anderlecht for the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday night.

Mourinho has insisted that "it is the motivation of everyone at the club to go to the final", but the head coach has revealed that Swede Ibrahimovic has that 'bit extra' due to the final being held in Stockholm.

"It is the motivation of everyone at the club to go to the final and I believe maybe he has a little more motivation because the final is in Sweden. Also because he has never played in this final during such an amazing career he has had," Mourinho told reporters.

Ibrahimovic has scored five times in nine Europa League matches for Man United this season.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney out of Man United squad to face Anderlecht
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Manchester United want Toni Kroos for David de Gea
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho will not play weakened side against Chelsea
 General view of Estadio Balaidos before the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Balaidos on April 26, 2015
Theo Bongonda eyes Manchester United, Chelsea move
Mourinho: 'Ibra motivated for Europa' United 'need Champions League to keep Ibrahimovic'Security stepped up for United's Europa tieHazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesPogba: 'Forget about my transfer fee'
Mourinho: 'De Gea remains focused on United'Mourinho expresses solidarity with DortmundRooney out of Man United squad to face AnderlechtRooney, De Gea train ahead of Europa tieMan Utd worried De Gea distracted by Real?
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 