Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has "a little more motivation" to reach the Europa League final due to it being staged in Sweden.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has "a little more motivation" than the rest of the Red Devils players to reach the Europa League final due to it being staged in Sweden.

Man United, who are the favourites to land the European prize this season, will travel to Belgian side Anderlecht for the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday night.

Mourinho has insisted that "it is the motivation of everyone at the club to go to the final", but the head coach has revealed that Swede Ibrahimovic has that 'bit extra' due to the final being held in Stockholm.

"It is the motivation of everyone at the club to go to the final and I believe maybe he has a little more motivation because the final is in Sweden. Also because he has never played in this final during such an amazing career he has had," Mourinho told reporters.

Ibrahimovic has scored five times in nine Europa League matches for Man United this season.