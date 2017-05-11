Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is concerned over losing the "very important" Eric Bailly for the Europa League final due to suspension.

The Ivory Coast international was sent off in the Europa League semi-final second leg with Celta Vigo for his part in a scuffle with Facundo Roncaglia.

Man United hung on for a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate and reach the final of the competition, but Bailly will be banned for the showpiece against Ajax.

Mourinho told BT Sport: "I didn't see the red card incident but Eric Bailly was phenomenal. The game was emotional for everyone. Some kept control better than others.

"Facundo Roncaglia is not new in these situations, Bailly was probably naive. We now lose a very important player for the final, and we don't have many.

"Ajax will be difficult, they are a young team, strong team, they finish the league this weekend and will have 12 days to recover. We have three matches in that time."

The final of the Europa League takes place in Stockholm on Wednesday, May 24.