May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Celta Vigo
Fellaini (17')
Blind (32'), Herrera (81')
Bailly (88')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Roncaglia (85')
Aspas (66'), Cabral (92')
Roncaglia (88')

Jose Mourinho concerned over losing Eric Bailly for Europa League final

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is concerned over losing the "very important" Eric Bailly for the Europa League final due to suspension.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 22:59 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed concern over losing Eric Bailly for the Europa League final due to suspension.

The Ivory Coast international was sent off in the Europa League semi-final second leg with Celta Vigo for his part in a scuffle with Facundo Roncaglia.

Man United hung on for a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate and reach the final of the competition, but Bailly will be banned for the showpiece against Ajax.

Mourinho told BT Sport: "I didn't see the red card incident but Eric Bailly was phenomenal. The game was emotional for everyone. Some kept control better than others.

"Facundo Roncaglia is not new in these situations, Bailly was probably naive. We now lose a very important player for the final, and we don't have many.

"Ajax will be difficult, they are a young team, strong team, they finish the league this weekend and will have 12 days to recover. We have three matches in that time."

The final of the Europa League takes place in Stockholm on Wednesday, May 24.

You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Eric Bailly, Facundo Roncaglia, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Celta Vigo (United win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Result: Manchester United secure spot in Europa League final
 A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United suffered until the end against Celta Vigo'
Mourinho concerned over Bailly banHerrera: 'It was a crazy game'Team News: Widescale changes for Man UnitedConte takes swipe at predecessor MourinhoSurgeon: Ibrahimovic in "superb shape"
Rooney wants to stay at Man UnitedMourinho: 'Europa most important match in our history'Mourinho confirms Young's season is overTottenham 'do not fear losing Eric Dier'Carrick "desperate" to win Europa League
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 