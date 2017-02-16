Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
St EtienneSaint-Etienne

Jose Mourinho 'concerned by fixture list'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho admits that his Manchester United team might struggle if they progress to the latter stages of both the Europa League and FA Cup this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Jose Mourinho has admitted that his Manchester United team might struggle if they progress to the latter stages of both the Europa League and FA Cup this season.

The Red Devils are currently down in sixth position in the Premier League table, but they will take on Southampton in the final of the League Cup later this month, in addition to playing both FA Cup and Europa League fixtures.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the first leg of the last-32 Europa League tie at home to Saint-Etienne, Mourinho has conceded that the growing fixture list is a concern.

"We cannot choose competitions at Manchester United. We know that our situation is really complicated, that the Europa League is a competition where we play on Thursdays and that makes it even more difficult, the accumulation of FA Cup, League Cup, match postponements, it's really hard and if we progress in the competitions we will be injured," Mourinho told reporters.

"We play competitions to win and I think it's also a good way to give a team experience and international experience is always a plus. Europa League is not a competition we want to play but we show it respect.

"If you ask me do I want to progress in the Europa League I tell you yes. We don't throw away competitions, we are going to play to win and to progress. It's even harder, the fact that the match against [Manchester] City is postponed."

"If we win against Blackburn the match against Southampton will also be postponed because the quarter-finals are played the same week the Premier League plays, it's going to create us many, many, many problems."

Man United do not return to Premier League action they host Bournemouth on March 4.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney, Carrick have 'muscular problems'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba's mother wants a draw'
 Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Eric Bailly hails Manchester United backroom staff
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw will not face Saint-Etienne'
Mourinho 'concerned by fixture list'Rooney, Carrick have 'muscular problems'Rooney misses training ahead of Europa tieJuan Mata wants to hit double figuresMourinho, Ibrahimovic 'to hold showdown talks'
United 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'Griezmann admits doubts over PL moveMeunier: 'I would like to play in England'Man United, Liverpool 'scout Malcolm'Galtier: 'Ibrahimovic like Cantona'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version