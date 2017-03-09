Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Bukharov (53')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (35')

Henrikh Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitch

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits that the state of the Rostov pitch had an adverse effect on the quality of their Europa League last-16 first leg.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 21:03 UK

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted that the state of Rostov's pitch affected the quality of his side's Europa League last-16 first leg this evening.

Mkhitaryan opened the scoring with an away goal at the Olymp-2, but any attempts from Jose Mourinho's side to take greater control of the tie were hampered by a dreadful playing surface.

The Armenian admitted that the match will not go down as a classic, but is confident that his side can complete the job when they welcome Rostov to Old Trafford next week.

"I think [the away goal will be important]. We've tried to win today. Maybe we weren't very focused at the beginning of the second half but I think we've played as good as we could on this pitch," he told BT Sport.

"I don't want to even speak about the pitch because for both sides it was awful. It was not a very interesting game but we've tried to do everything.

"It does not matter if you are leading 1-0, you have to be ready for everything. We conceded the goal and there was a mistake but we have a second game to come."

United are now unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
LA Galaxy offer Ibrahimovic record-breaking deal?
>
View our homepages for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'It was a very good performance'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Henrikh Mkhitaryan nets as Manchester United draw in Rostov
Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitchTeam News: Man United make seven changes at RostovLA Galaxy offer Ibrahimovic record-breaking deal?Ryan Giggs defends Paul Pogba price tagRostov pitch passes UEFA inspection
Rashford sets sights on Europa League successFellaini not ready to quit United for ChinaBlind: 'United cannot use pitch as excuse'Report: Atalanta want £34m for Franck KessieRostov boss: 'Pitch a problem for United'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Rostov News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'It was a very good performance'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Henrikh Mkhitaryan nets as Manchester United draw in Rostov
Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitchTeam News: Man United make seven changes at RostovRostov pitch passes UEFA inspectionBlind: 'United cannot use pitch as excuse'Rostov boss: 'Pitch a problem for United'
Preview: Rostov vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho slams state of Rostov pitchUnited to fund Russian visas for fansMourinho unhappy with Europa League drawMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa League
> Rostov Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 