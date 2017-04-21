Manchester United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-finals

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League, while Ajax are drawn against Lyon.
Manchester United have been drawn against Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Red Devils made the final four of the competition after overcoming Anderlecht in extra time on Thursday night, Marcus Rashford bagging the winner.

The reward for Jose Mourinho's side is a tie against La Liga's 10th-placed team, the first leg taking place at the Balaidos Stadium.

The Europa League trophy is the one major absence in Man United's silverware cabinet, and victory would also guarantee a place in next season's Champions League regardless of where they finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final tie sees Dutch giants Ajax take on French side Lyon, with the first of the two legs being played at the Amsterdam Arena.

The first legs of the semis will be played on May 4 and the second legs will take place on May 11, while the final will be played in Stockholm on May 24.

Europa League semi-final draw:

Ajax vs. Lyon
Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mourinho delighted with Shaw, Rashford attitude
Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Result: Marcus Rashford sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals
 General view of Estadio Balaidos before the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Balaidos on April 26, 2015
Theo Bongonda eyes Manchester United, Chelsea move
 Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Hirving Lozano: 'The club I would like to join most is Manchester United'
 Marc Overmars of Arsenal celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Leeds United at Highbury in London on January 10, 1998
Arsenal consider former player Marc Overmars as new director of football?
 Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Ajax consider reunion with Manchester United defender Daley Blind?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'
 New generic football image
Lyon, Besiktas to be banned from European competition if violent scenes repeated
