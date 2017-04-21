Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League, while Ajax are drawn against Lyon.

The Red Devils made the final four of the competition after overcoming Anderlecht in extra time on Thursday night, Marcus Rashford bagging the winner.

The reward for Jose Mourinho's side is a tie against La Liga's 10th-placed team, the first leg taking place at the Balaidos Stadium.

The Europa League trophy is the one major absence in Man United's silverware cabinet, and victory would also guarantee a place in next season's Champions League regardless of where they finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final tie sees Dutch giants Ajax take on French side Lyon, with the first of the two legs being played at the Amsterdam Arena.

The first legs of the semis will be played on May 4 and the second legs will take place on May 11, while the final will be played in Stockholm on May 24.

Europa League semi-final draw:

Ajax vs. Lyon

Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United