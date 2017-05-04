May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester United quartet train ahead of Celta Vigo clash

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Four Manchester United players - including three defenders - all return to training ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has received numerous fitness boosts ahead of his side's Europa League clash with Celta Vigo.

The English outfit are struggling for numbers in defence, a problem which escalated over the weekend after Luke Shaw suffered what appears to be a long-term injury.

However, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were all pictured taking part in training ahead of the club's trip to Spain to face the La Liga team.

Both Smalling and Jones have been absent for six weeks, meaning a starting role is unlikely on Thursday, but Bailly is now expected to be involved after appearing to shake off a knock picked up against Swansea City on Sunday.

Midfielder Paul Pogba has been sidelined for United's last two matches, but he also took part in the session ahead of their flight later on Wednesday.

United still face a minimum of six fixtures in all competitions before the end of the season.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
