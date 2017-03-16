Mar 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
RostovRostov
Mata (70')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Bukharov (87')

Roy Keane "sick to death" of Jose Mourinho "nonsense"

Roy Keane, Aston Villa assistant manager looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on October 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Roy Keane says that he is "sick to death" of Jose Mourinho talking "nonsense" about how Manchester United's fixture congestion is a case of having "enemies".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:31 UK

Roy Keane has criticised Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after their Europa League win over Rostov on Thursday, questioning whether the Portuguese is up to the job.

The Republic of Ireland assistant described Mourinho's gripes about fixture congestion as "utter nonsense" and believes that the Red Devils have had an easy ride in the cup competitions.

Mourinho has bemoaned United's high concentration of games for some time and repeated after the 1-0 victory over Rostov that this week's schedule, which sees United play again on Sunday after games on Monday and Thursday, shows they "have enemies".

Keane, however, told ITV Sport: "I've never heard so much rubbish in my life. Why do we have to listen to that garbage? It's just utter nonsense what he's talking about. He's manager of Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs on the planet. The squad he's got... and he keeps moaning about fixtures and fatigue.

"We were just looking at some of the cup draws they've had. They've had an easy ride in the cups; some good draws and a lot of home draws. The guy's talking absolute nonsense. I've never heard so much rubbish in my life.

"Maybe the club's too big for him. He can't deal with all these demands at the match. What matches? Man United reserves could have won that game tonight. I'm sick to death of him."

Two European fixtures on top of at least six Premier League games means that Man United could play an average of one game every 90 hours next month - just shy of a match every four days.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho "disappointed" by Man City exit
>
View our homepages for Roy Keane, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Rostov (Man Utd win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Roy Keane, Aston Villa assistant manager looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on October 4, 2014
Roy Keane "sick to death" of Jose Mourinho "nonsense"
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Manchester United edge into Europa League quarter-finals
Mourinho "disappointed" by Man City exitMourinho: 'We will probably lose to Boro'Juan Mata "happy" with Man Utd victoryEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersMourinho would not have sold United trio
Pogba suffers suspected pulled hamstringTeam News: Ibrahimovic starts against RostovIbrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli moveNeville: 'Ibrahimovic deserves two-year deal'Report: Rashford given England senior nod
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 