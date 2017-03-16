Roy Keane says that he is "sick to death" of Jose Mourinho talking "nonsense" about how Manchester United's fixture congestion is a case of having "enemies".

Roy Keane has criticised Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after their Europa League win over Rostov on Thursday, questioning whether the Portuguese is up to the job.

The Republic of Ireland assistant described Mourinho's gripes about fixture congestion as "utter nonsense" and believes that the Red Devils have had an easy ride in the cup competitions.

Mourinho has bemoaned United's high concentration of games for some time and repeated after the 1-0 victory over Rostov that this week's schedule, which sees United play again on Sunday after games on Monday and Thursday, shows they "have enemies".

Keane, however, told ITV Sport: "I've never heard so much rubbish in my life. Why do we have to listen to that garbage? It's just utter nonsense what he's talking about. He's manager of Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs on the planet. The squad he's got... and he keeps moaning about fixtures and fatigue.

"We were just looking at some of the cup draws they've had. They've had an easy ride in the cups; some good draws and a lot of home draws. The guy's talking absolute nonsense. I've never heard so much rubbish in my life.

"Maybe the club's too big for him. He can't deal with all these demands at the match. What matches? Man United reserves could have won that game tonight. I'm sick to death of him."

Two European fixtures on top of at least six Premier League games means that Man United could play an average of one game every 90 hours next month - just shy of a match every four days.