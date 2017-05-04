May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
0-1
Man UtdManchester United

Mallo (66')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Rashford (67')
Fellaini (33'), Pogba (85')

Jose Mourinho: 'Celta Vigo deserve respect'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that his team still have work to do in order to qualify for the final of the Europa League.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that his team still have work to do in order to qualify for the final of the Europa League.

The 20-time English champions took a big step towards the final when they recorded a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semi-final in Spain on Thursday night.

Mourinho has claimed that he 'could not be happier' with the result due to the 'difficulty' of the occasion, but the Red Devils manager has said that Celta "definitely deserve respect for the away match".

"The opponent was difficult, the match was difficult, the stadium was difficult. So I couldn't be happier with the players. 1-0 is really a short result. It could have been better, and seeing Celta's trajectory in the Europa League, they definitely deserve respect for the away match," Mourinho told reporters.

Mourinho is expected to make wholesale changes for Sunday's trip to Arsenal in the Premier League, despite the fact that the Red Devils remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
 Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35239371224978
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham361010164459-1540
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
