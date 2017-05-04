Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that his team still have work to do in order to qualify for the final of the Europa League.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that his team still have work to do in order to qualify for the final of the Europa League.

The 20-time English champions took a big step towards the final when they recorded a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semi-final in Spain on Thursday night.

Mourinho has claimed that he 'could not be happier' with the result due to the 'difficulty' of the occasion, but the Red Devils manager has said that Celta "definitely deserve respect for the away match".

"The opponent was difficult, the match was difficult, the stadium was difficult. So I couldn't be happier with the players. 1-0 is really a short result. It could have been better, and seeing Celta's trajectory in the Europa League, they definitely deserve respect for the away match," Mourinho told reporters.

Mourinho is expected to make wholesale changes for Sunday's trip to Arsenal in the Premier League, despite the fact that the Red Devils remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.