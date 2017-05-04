May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Ander Herrera: 'Manchester United will respect Celta Vigo'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says that his side will show no complacency when they face Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has described Europa League opponents Celta Vigo as a "very complicated team".

United are favourites to reach the final of the Europa League after being drawn with a club who are only in mid-table in La Liga, but Herrera has warned his teammates to not take the Spanish side lightly when they play the first leg on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old told The Mirror: "Celta are a very complicated team, with players that have a lot of quality.

"In theory, we are the strongest team left in the competition but we have to respect all of our rivals because otherwise, they can surprise us."

United may need to win the competition in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Your Comments
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
