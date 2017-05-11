May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Celta Vigo
Fellaini (17')
Blind (32'), Herrera (81')
Bailly (88')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Roncaglia (85')
Aspas (66'), Cabral (92')
Roncaglia (88')

Ander Herrera: 'Europa League semi-final second leg was a crazy game'

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Ander Herrera admits that that Manchester United "suffered" in a "crazy game" against Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final second-leg draw.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 22:30 UK

Ander Herrera has claimed that Manchester United "suffered" in a "crazy game" against Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final second leg, but insists that all that counts is having made the final.

The Red Devils took a one-goal advantage into the return match after winning in Vigo last week, and Jose Mourinho's side ensured that they would make the final with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Man United were made to sweat in the final stages of the game, however, when Facundo Roncaglia levelled with just five minutes left to cancel out Marouane Fellaini's opener.

Three minutes later, Roncaglia and Eric Bailly were sent off after a mass brawl and John Guidetti spurned a gilt-edged chance with the last kick of the match.

Herrera told BT Sport: "It was a crazy game. We were better in the first leg and should have had a better result. Tonight we suffered.

"But we are in the final, we have fought hard to get here. You cannot win a semi final easily, or be calm. We are in the final, that's what counts.

"We have played a lot of games. We know that in the league it is almost impossible to qualify for the Champions League so we will give it our all."

The Red Devils will meet Ajax, who beat Lyon in the other semi-final, in the final in Stockholm on May 24.

