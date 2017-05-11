Ander Herrera admits that that Manchester United "suffered" in a "crazy game" against Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final second-leg draw.

The Red Devils took a one-goal advantage into the return match after winning in Vigo last week, and Jose Mourinho's side ensured that they would make the final with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Man United were made to sweat in the final stages of the game, however, when Facundo Roncaglia levelled with just five minutes left to cancel out Marouane Fellaini's opener.

Three minutes later, Roncaglia and Eric Bailly were sent off after a mass brawl and John Guidetti spurned a gilt-edged chance with the last kick of the match.

Herrera told BT Sport: "It was a crazy game. We were better in the first leg and should have had a better result. Tonight we suffered.

"But we are in the final, we have fought hard to get here. You cannot win a semi final easily, or be calm. We are in the final, that's what counts.

"We have played a lot of games. We know that in the league it is almost impossible to qualify for the Champions League so we will give it our all."

The Red Devils will meet Ajax, who beat Lyon in the other semi-final, in the final in Stockholm on May 24.