Apr 13, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Constant Vanden Stock
Anderlecht
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Dendoncker (86')
Obradovic (67')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (37')
Mkhitaryan (24'), Carrick (47'), Fosu-Mensah (92')

Michael Carrick: "We should have beaten Anderlecht"

Michael Carrick of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Michael Carrick is frustrated with Manchester United's failure to kill off Anderlecht in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League first-leg draw at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 22:31 UK

Michael Carrick has bemoaned Manchester United's inability to kill off Anderlecht in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 37th minute through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, enjoyed 64 percent of possession and mustered 16 shots, seven of which were on target, throughout the game.

However, Anderlecht scored with their only effort on goal through Leander Dendoncker for a final scoreline of 1-1 to leave the tie poised on a knife's edge.

Carrick told BT Sport: "It's frustrating. We were so in control but got sloppy, we have to kill teams off. We should have won that game.

"They had one chance and scored a header. We need to be more ruthless, it's as simple as that. We were too comfortable. We got sloppy.

"It's not the end of the world but we are better than that. It's that little edge that makes the difference in the end, but we'll look forward to the next game."

The return leg takes place on Thursday, April 20 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
