Manchester United defender Daley Blind has played down suggestions that his side have already secured a spot in the final of the Europa League following Thursday's impressive result in Spain.

Man United recorded a 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semi-final clash, which has made the 20-time English champions firm favourites to make the final of the competition later this month.

Blind has branded the victory "a good result", but the Netherlands international has insisted that his team still have work to do if they are to progress from the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

"It's a good result," Blind told MUTV. "We had good chances in the first half that we didn't finish. I think we're happy with the 1-0. There's a second game and 1-0 is a good result.

"We are always confident but it's still a semi-final and anything can happen. It is a good result away and we're in a good position.

"It's a great position but we have to keep in mind we have one more game to play, and play with the same attitude. We are not there yet and we have to make sure we get there."

Next up for Man United is a trip to Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.