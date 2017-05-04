May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
0-1
Man UtdManchester United

Mallo (66')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Rashford (67')
Fellaini (33'), Pogba (85')

Daley Blind: 'Europa League semi-final tie not over'

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Manchester United defender Daley Blind denies that his team have already secured a spot in the final of the Europa League.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has played down suggestions that his side have already secured a spot in the final of the Europa League following Thursday's impressive result in Spain.

Man United recorded a 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semi-final clash, which has made the 20-time English champions firm favourites to make the final of the competition later this month.

Blind has branded the victory "a good result", but the Netherlands international has insisted that his team still have work to do if they are to progress from the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

"It's a good result," Blind told MUTV. "We had good chances in the first half that we didn't finish. I think we're happy with the 1-0. There's a second game and 1-0 is a good result.

"We are always confident but it's still a semi-final and anything can happen. It is a good result away and we're in a good position.

"It's a great position but we have to keep in mind we have one more game to play, and play with the same attitude. We are not there yet and we have to make sure we get there."

Next up for Man United is a trip to Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United - as it happened
 Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Marouane Fellaini: 'I had to control myself'
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Celta Vigo deserve respect'
