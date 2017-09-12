Sep 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'I have no concerns over Victor Lindelof'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he has no concerns over giving a debut to Victor Lindelof in the Champions League clash with Basel.
Monday, September 11, 2017 at 16:24 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that Victor Lindelof requires no time to adapt to Champions League football.

Despite signing in the summer for a fee which could reach €45m, Lindelof is yet to feature in the Premier League, with Mourinho instead preferring to use Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in the centre of defence.

However, with the pair suspended for the European opener with Basel, Lindelof will make his first competitive appearance for United and Mourinho has said that he expects a strong performance from the Swedish international at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "I think it is easier for him to play in the Champions League. No need to adapt, he needs a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League."

Lindelof will partner Chris Smalling, who has also found himself left on the sidelines for the first month of the domestic campaign.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
