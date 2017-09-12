Sep 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Basel
 

Basel hope Ricky van Wolfswinkel can be difference in clash against Man United

Saint-Etienne's Dutch forward Ricky Van Wolfswinkel celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Lyon (OL) on November 30, 2014
Basel captain Marek Suchy is confident that Ricky van Wolfswinkel will perform well against Manchester United in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.
Basel captain Marek Suchy has backed Ricky van Wolfswinkel to find the back of the net for the team in Tuesday night's Champions League clash against Manchester United.

The Dutch striker was a flop during his three-year spell at Norwich City, during which he was shipped out on loan to Saint-Etienne and Real Betis.

Van Wolfswinkel nabbed just two goals in 20 outings in all competitions for the Canaries, but since signing for Basel from Vitesse in the summer, the forward has scored seven times in seven games.

"I think Ricky has been performing well since he came. He is showing his qualities," talkSPORT quotes Suchy as saying.

"For us, he's our offensive number one and we are hoping in each game, also in the game tomorrow, he can do his job and score goals."

Basel will face a United side that are unbeaten in four matches.

