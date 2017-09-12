Basel captain Marek Suchy is confident that Ricky van Wolfswinkel will perform well against Manchester United in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

The Dutch striker was a flop during his three-year spell at Norwich City, during which he was shipped out on loan to Saint-Etienne and Real Betis.

Van Wolfswinkel nabbed just two goals in 20 outings in all competitions for the Canaries, but since signing for Basel from Vitesse in the summer, the forward has scored seven times in seven games.

"I think Ricky has been performing well since he came. He is showing his qualities," talkSPORT quotes Suchy as saying.

"For us, he's our offensive number one and we are hoping in each game, also in the game tomorrow, he can do his job and score goals."

Basel will face a United side that are unbeaten in four matches.