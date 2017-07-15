New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City's Joe Hart 'nears West Ham United switch'

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly close to joining West Ham United in a deal that could rise to £10m.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 13:50 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is allegedly close to completing his proposed move to West Ham United.

The England international will sign an initial loan deal with the Hammers, with a view to joining them permanently for £10m, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Hart, who spent last season on loan in Italy with Torino, has been searching for a new club all summer, having been told that he is not a part of City boss Pep Guardiola's plans.

The goalkeeper was previously linked with Newcastle United and Roma, although neither team is believed to have made a formal approach.

Earlier this summer, City made Ederson Moraes the most expensive goalkeeper in British football when they signed him from Benfica in a £35m deal.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Joe Hart close to West Ham move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Ederson Moraes, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City's Joe Hart 'nears West Ham United switch'
 Kyle Walker in action for England against Moldova in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on September 6, 2013
Kyle Walker: 'I joined Manchester City to win trophies'
 Former England footballer Gary Lineker leaves a Thanksgiving Service to remember the life of former England football manager Sir Bobby Robson on September 29, 2009
Gary Lineker: 'Kyle Walker cannot cross the ball'
Manchester City confirm Kyle Walker dealMendy to follow Walker to Man City?Man City agree deal to sign Kyle Walker?Report: Joe Hart close to West Ham moveMan City 'preparing Ryan Bertrand offer'
Alves apologises to Guardiola, Man CityPSG complete Dani Alves signingCeltic announce Olivier Ntcham captureMesut Ozil: "I hope Alexis stays"City to sign Brazilian youngster Luiz?
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City's Joe Hart 'nears West Ham United switch'
 Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United close to new signings'
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham United end interest in Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud?
West Ham to offer Randolph to Newcastle?Everton, West Ham interested in Lemina?Report: Joe Hart close to West Ham moveWest Ham sell Enner Valencia to TigresWest Ham's 'second Arnautovic bid rejected'
Giroud admits uncertain Arsenal futureAdam: 'Difficult for Arnautovic to leave'Premier League trio 'keen on Munir'Arsenal 'interested in Domingos Quina'Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 