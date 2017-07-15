Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly close to joining West Ham United in a deal that could rise to £10m.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is allegedly close to completing his proposed move to West Ham United.

The England international will sign an initial loan deal with the Hammers, with a view to joining them permanently for £10m, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Hart, who spent last season on loan in Italy with Torino, has been searching for a new club all summer, having been told that he is not a part of City boss Pep Guardiola's plans.

The goalkeeper was previously linked with Newcastle United and Roma, although neither team is believed to have made a formal approach.

Earlier this summer, City made Ederson Moraes the most expensive goalkeeper in British football when they signed him from Benfica in a £35m deal.