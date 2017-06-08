David Wagner: 'Aaron Mooy is heart of Huddersfield Town game'

Aaron Mooy (#6) of Melbourne City celebrates his goal during the round 13 A-League match between Melbourne City FC and Perth Glory at AAMI Park on December 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner hails on-loan midfielder Aaron Mooy amid reports linking the Australian with a £12m move from Manchester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 20:57 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has praised on-loan midfielder Aaron Mooy amid reports linking the Australian with a permanent move from Manchester City.

The 26-year-old joined the Terriers on loan from the Etihad Stadium last season and went on to start 45 Championship games, scoring four goals and creating seven assists.

With Huddersfield now in the Premier League following their Championship playoff glory, The Sun claims that the Yorkshire side are looking to break their transfer record to sign Mooy.

Wagner is quoted by the newspaper as saying: "Aaron has been a consistently outstanding player for us, and I have said this before – he is the heart of our game. He is able to decelerate when necessary, or accelerate the game if you need it.

"Aaron is so comfortable and calm on the ball, and has developed his fighting attitude since he arrived. He came here as a number 10 and, usually, number 10's are not the best fighters. But now, since he played a little bit deeper, he has a great fighting attitude.

"You don't often find a player who is so comfortable on the ball and has such a battling streak to go alongside it."

The report goes on to say that Pep Guardiola is prepared to let Mooy move for £10m down with a further £2m in add-ons if he helps keep Huddersfield up.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Mooy: "It's hard to speak right now"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Wagner, Aaron Mooy, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City confirm arrival of Ederson from Benfica
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk responds to transfer speculation
Wagner: Mooy "is the heart of our game"Celina on Ipswich, Bolton radar?Ederson: 'I will need to adapt to PL'Southampton 'to demand £75m for Van Dijk'Report: Chelsea want Willy Caballero
Man City 'value Fabian Delph at £12m'Man Utd return to top of rich listNolito reiterates desire to leave Man CityWalker ignoring speculation over futureChelsea remain in hunt for Bertrand?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Aaron Mooy (#6) of Melbourne City celebrates his goal during the round 13 A-League match between Melbourne City FC and Perth Glory at AAMI Park on December 26, 2014
David Wagner: 'Aaron Mooy is heart of Huddersfield Town game'
 Danny Ward in action for Liverpool in 2012
Danny Ward: 'I want to remain at Huddersfield Town'
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Premier League quartet interest in Coventry City youngster Jordan Ponticelli?
Agent: 'Wagner to remain at Huddersfield'How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Everton 'monitoring Huddersfield's Pyke'Former Celtic chief scout joins HuddersfieldReport: Huddersfield want Campbell
Wagner to contact Klopp over Ward stayHuddersfield chief: "Dreams come true"Mooy: "It's hard to speak right now"Ward plays down goalkeeping 'heroics'Wagner: 'Town promotion a fairytale'
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
 