Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner hails on-loan midfielder Aaron Mooy amid reports linking the Australian with a £12m move from Manchester City.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has praised on-loan midfielder Aaron Mooy amid reports linking the Australian with a permanent move from Manchester City.

The 26-year-old joined the Terriers on loan from the Etihad Stadium last season and went on to start 45 Championship games, scoring four goals and creating seven assists.

With Huddersfield now in the Premier League following their Championship playoff glory, The Sun claims that the Yorkshire side are looking to break their transfer record to sign Mooy.

Wagner is quoted by the newspaper as saying: "Aaron has been a consistently outstanding player for us, and I have said this before – he is the heart of our game. He is able to decelerate when necessary, or accelerate the game if you need it.

"Aaron is so comfortable and calm on the ball, and has developed his fighting attitude since he arrived. He came here as a number 10 and, usually, number 10's are not the best fighters. But now, since he played a little bit deeper, he has a great fighting attitude.

"You don't often find a player who is so comfortable on the ball and has such a battling streak to go alongside it."

The report goes on to say that Pep Guardiola is prepared to let Mooy move for £10m down with a further £2m in add-ons if he helps keep Huddersfield up.