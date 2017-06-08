A report claims that Manchester City value England midfielder Fabian Delph at £12m, with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion two clubs that could make a move.

Manchester City have reportedly informed interested clubs that Fabian Delph can leave the Etihad Stadium this summer for £12m.

The 27-year-old joined Man City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2015, and he made 27 appearances during his first campaign at the Etihad.

The midfielder only started two Premier League matches under Pep Guardiola last term, however, and it is understood that the former Leeds United youngster will be allowed to leave Manchester in this summer's transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City have both expressed their interest in Delph, with Man City prepared to sanction the England international's sale if they receive an offer of £12m.

Delph is contracted to Man City until the summer of 2020.