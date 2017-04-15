Apr 15, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-0
Man CityManchester City
 
HT

Team News: Pep Guardiola makes four changes to Manchester City XI

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola makes four changes to his side for the Premier League clash with Southampton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 17:18 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his side for the Premier League clash with Southampton.

While the Spaniard has stuck with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, he has made alterations to other areas of his defence with Vincent Kompany coming in for John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi replacing Aleksandar Kolarov.

Fernandinho gets the nod over Fabian Delph, while Kevin De Bruyne comes back into the team with Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench.

As for Southampton, Claude Puel is able to call upon Manolo Gabbiadini after a spell out through injury, but Jordy Clasie only makes the bench despite his goal against West Bromwich Albion.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Steven Davis make up the centre of midfield, with James Ward-Prowse playing further forward to help out the front three.

Southampton: Forster, Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini
Subs: Hassan, Martina, Caceres, Clasie, Boufal, Long, Rodriguez

Manchester City: Bravo, Clichy, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Aguero
Subs: Caballero, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Sterling, A. Garcia, Iheanacho

Follow the match at St Mary's with Sports Mole's live commentary.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Hart wants Torino stay, says Mihajlovic
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Claudio Bravo, Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernandinho, Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Claude Puel, Manolo Gabbiadini, Jordy Clasie, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Davis, James Ward-Prowse, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester City
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Team News: Pep Guardiola makes four changes to Manchester City XI
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino'
Guardiola: 'Aguero more involved in games'Guardiola: 'Man City lack elite mentality'Torino boss expresses interest in keeping HartPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester CityGuardiola impressed by Southampton team
Man City 'to ease pursuit of English stars'Galatasaray hoping to sign Wilfried Bony?Guardiola will make Hart decision in summerGuardiola 'undecided' on Bravo, CaballeroHazard, Kante among PFA award nominees
> Manchester City Homepage
More Southampton News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester City
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Team News: Pep Guardiola makes four changes to Manchester City XI
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola impressed by Southampton team
Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester CitySouthampton handed Gabbiadini boostKoeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Clasie hails "unbelievable" ForsterPuel hails Saints' "spirit and attitude"
Result: Southampton hang on to win at West BromTeam News: Phillips starts for West BromResult: Late goals put Palace back in troubleTeam News: Two changes for Saints, Palace make oneLive Commentary: Southampton 3-1 Palace - as it happened
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City32188660352562
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31118123737041
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 