Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his side for the Premier League clash with Southampton.

While the Spaniard has stuck with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, he has made alterations to other areas of his defence with Vincent Kompany coming in for John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi replacing Aleksandar Kolarov.

Fernandinho gets the nod over Fabian Delph, while Kevin De Bruyne comes back into the team with Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench.

As for Southampton, Claude Puel is able to call upon Manolo Gabbiadini after a spell out through injury, but Jordy Clasie only makes the bench despite his goal against West Bromwich Albion.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Steven Davis make up the centre of midfield, with James Ward-Prowse playing further forward to help out the front three.

Southampton: Forster, Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: Hassan, Martina, Caceres, Clasie, Boufal, Long, Rodriguez

Manchester City: Bravo, Clichy, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Aguero

Subs: Caballero, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Sterling, A. Garcia, Iheanacho

Follow the match at St Mary's with Sports Mole's live commentary.