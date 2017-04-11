General view of the Etihad

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said that the team requires the variety which David Silva can bring to their play during matches.

Last weekend, Silva made his 300th appearance in a City shirt as the club beat Hull City in the Premier League but while the team's more direct players like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling have impressed in 2017, Toure has praised the influence of the Spaniard.

The 33-year-old told the club's official website: "Sometimes you need that creativity when you play against teams where they are very close and they try to close the space.

"I think sometimes we need a clever player to read between the lines and move the ball quickly. I've played alongside players like Iniesta and Xavi. They are such similar types of players [to Silva], to be honest."

Silva has also added 49 goals and been one of English football's biggest contributors of assists since moving to the North-West in 2010.

Jesus Navas in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
