Yaya Toure urges fans to keep calm over teenage star Gabriel Jesus, who has scored three times in four games for Manchester City.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has warned fans not to get "too excited" about Gabriel Jesus following his impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

The 19-year-old Brazilian signed for the North-West outfit last summer from Palmeiras for a reported £27m figure, but did not join his new club until January.

In four games, Jesus has scored three goals and produced one assist, and in the process has forced Sergio Aguero out of the team and onto the bench.

Toure, though, has urged everyone not to get ahead of themselves with regards to the team's new boy.

"He is a very good player; very quick, sharp and clever. We realise we have to be careful, though, and we shouldn't get too excited because he has to be focused," Sky Sports News quotes the midfielder as saying.

"What we want to do is just continue to keep going and, at the end of the season, we can talk about him."

City currently sit third in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.