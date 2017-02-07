General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City's Yaya Toure plays down hype surrounding Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Yaya Toure urges fans to keep calm over teenage star Gabriel Jesus, who has scored three times in four games for Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has warned fans not to get "too excited" about Gabriel Jesus following his impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

The 19-year-old Brazilian signed for the North-West outfit last summer from Palmeiras for a reported £27m figure, but did not join his new club until January.

In four games, Jesus has scored three goals and produced one assist, and in the process has forced Sergio Aguero out of the team and onto the bench.

Toure, though, has urged everyone not to get ahead of themselves with regards to the team's new boy.

"He is a very good player; very quick, sharp and clever. We realise we have to be careful, though, and we shouldn't get too excited because he has to be focused," Sky Sports News quotes the midfielder as saying.

"What we want to do is just continue to keep going and, at the end of the season, we can talk about him."

City currently sit third in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
PSG interested in Sergio Aguero?
>
View our homepages for Yaya Toure, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City 'insist Sergio Aguero will not be sold this summer'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Result: Gabriel Jesus double earns Manchester City late win over Swansea City
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sergio Aguero: 'I will fight for Manchester City future'
Toure calls for caution over JesusPSG interested in Sergio Aguero?Caballero hails "fantastic" BravoReport: Man City plotting Carvalho moveReport: Man City back in for Laporte
Guardiola happy with Aguero reactionGuardiola "surprised" by Jesus formGuardiola: 'Jesus will start if he keeps scoring'Team News: Aguero benched as Jesus starts for Man CityLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version