May 13, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Silva (29'), Jesus (36' pen.)
Kompany (50'), Aguero (84'), Silva (99')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Okazaki (42')
Benalouane (35'), Fuchs (72'), Albrighton (79')

Raheem Sterling hails "massive win" over Leicester City

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling believes that the officials were right to let the opening goal stand in their "massive win" over Leicester City.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 15:01 UK

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has described his side's 2-1 victory over Leicester City as a "massive win" in their bid for a top-four finish this season.

Goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus were enough to fire City into third place despite a Leicester fightback which saw Shinji Okazaki halve the deficit before Riyad Mahrez saw a penalty disallowed for a double-kick.

There was controversy over the opening goal too, with Sterling attempting to get the final touch to Silva's shot from an offside position, but the City winger believes that the officials were right to let it stand.

"David shot and I realised if I touched it then it would be offside. I wasn't worried because I knew I didn't touch it," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's a massive win. There's been times throughout the season when I felt we deserved more but didn't get any luck. Today we got the luck."

The win takes City six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium later today.

Your Comments
