Former England goalkeeper David Seaman has claimed that Joe Hart is still comfortably the best player in his position available to Gareth Southgate.

The 29-year-old was turfed out by Manchester City last summer to make way for Claudio Bravo, joining Torino on loan where he has since made 27 appearances.

Hart was at fault for both goals during Torino's 2-2 draw with Inter Milan at the weekend, but Seaman insists that any potential replacements are "nowhere near as good" as the current England number one.

"I must admit I'm having a little chuckle because when you see what Joe [Hart] is capable of, then you see what's going on there [Manchester City] at the moment, it's a shame. The decision was made and that's it. I'm glad that Joe is playing at a high quality and then when he comes back with England he still performs like we know he can do," Seaman, who also played for Man City, told Sky Sports News.

"I know Joe's a good goalkeeper. I've always rated him highly, not only because of what he does on the pitch but because of how he reacts from mistakes or setbacks, and he's had a few. He didn't have the best Euros but he's reacted properly from it. He's still performing and you look at the guys who are replacing him and you're thinking 'they are nowhere near as good'.

"He's winning anyway because he's playing at a high level of football and he's still performing at great levels and then coming back and playing for England and showing what he can do. So for me, his levels haven't dropped."

Hart faces competition from Southampton's Fraser Forster and Burnley's Tom Heaton for England's upcoming matches against Germany and Lithuania.