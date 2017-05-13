May 13, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Silva (29'), Jesus (36' pen.)
Kompany (50'), Aguero (84'), Silva (99')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Okazaki (42')
Benalouane (35'), Fuchs (72'), Albrighton (79')

Kasper Schmeichel: 'Opening goal should not have stood'

Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is adamant that Manchester City's opening goal in their 2-1 win should have been disallowed for offside against Raheem Sterling.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 15:08 UK

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has claimed that the opening goal in his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City this afternoon should not have stood.

Schmeichel and his teammates appealed to referee Bobby Madley that Raheem Sterling was in an offside position when he tried and failed to get a touch to David Silva's shot shortly before the half-hour mark.

The officials allowed the goal to stand, but Schmeichel is in no doubt that the Man City winger was interfering with play, even if he did not touch the ball.

"The first goal was definitely offside. He is blocking my view. It's one of these debates I'd love to get involved in but we're not allowed to. He's in the six-yard box and he is interfering because I can't see the ball," he told Sky Sports News.

Schmeichel added to BBC Sport: "The Man City player is in an offside position and the ball is struck. The ball goes across him, which prevents me seeing, and he's stood in front of Christian Fuchs and he also goes for the ball - so it's three times offside.

"If he's in the six-yard box he's influencing something in there. I think the rule needs to be looked at. He might be onside and get a flick on it and I have to take that into consideration."

The defeat means that Leicester have now won just two of their last 21 Premier League away games.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Your Comments
