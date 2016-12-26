Dec 26, 2016 at 5.15pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
0-3
Man CityManchester City

Mason (82')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Toure (72' pen.), Iheanacho (78'), Davies (94' og.)

Mike Phelan: 'Penalty was turning point against Manchester City'

Hull City manager Mike Phelan looks on before his side's 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Mike Phelan claims that one mistake changed the game during his side's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Boxing Day.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 20:01 UK

Hull City manager Mike Phelan has admitted that one mistake cost his side during this evening's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The Tigers kept Pep Guardiola's side at bay until the 72nd minute at the KCOM Stadium, when Yaya Toure finally found the breakthrough from the penalty spot following a foul by Andrew Robertson.

Phelan believes that Robertson will learn from his mistake, but acknowledged that his side need to improve when it comes to seeing matches out.

"The penalty was the major turning point. Andrew Robertson is heartbroken over it because he knows he has suffered a harsh lesson there - he has got to stay on his feet and shuffle the player across into an area where maybe his teammate can do a little bit better at making an attempt to tackle," he told BBC Sport.

"But he has learned from that, and he will learn a lot more at this level. He is a good young player, and a good kid to have around but he has made a basic basic mistake that has cost us. Until then, we put everything together the best way we could. I thought we were very very solid and moved the ball around well.

"We got to their players quickly and definitely frustrated them, we caused them a few problems now and again. This is where we are at the moment. We make a mistake or get caught in certain situations and we need to manage the game a lot better, as professionals to make sure when we are in the game, we stay in the game."

The defeat leaves Hull joint bottom of the Premier League table, now four points from safety.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
