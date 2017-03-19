Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola: John Stones has "more balls" than anyone

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that John Stones has "more balls" than anyone following criticism of his playing style throughout the season.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that John Stones has "more personality" and "more balls" than anyone.

Stones's playing style has been questioned on numerous occasions since he joined City for £50m last summer, with suggestions that he tries to play the ball out from the back too often.

However, Guardiola suggested that the England international was only doing what he had been told to do and praised the character it takes to stick with his style amid criticism.

"John Stones has more personality than everyone here in this room. More balls. Under pressure. I love him," he told reporters.

"I love this kind of guy, I admire him a lot because it's not easy to play central defence with this manager [himself]."

Stones was part of the Man City side that drew 1-1 with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
