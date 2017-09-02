Mark Noble: 'Joe Hart not to blame for West Ham United's slow start'

Joe Hart in action during an England training session on August 29, 2017
© Offside
Mark Noble insists that, while Joe Hart has endured a "tough start" to life at West Ham United, the England number one is not entirely to blame.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 16:37 UK

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has insisted that "fantastic" goalkeeper Joe Hart should be devoid of any blame for his side's slow start to the campaign.

The Hammers have shipped 10 goals in their first three Premier League games to find themselves bottom of the table at this early stage of the season.

Hart, on loan at West Ham from Manchester City, also endured a tough time during a season-long spell with Torino in Italy last time out, but Noble believes that the 30-year-old should simply be given more protection by his defenders.

"Joe has had a tough start to his West Ham career, but that's down to the whole team," he told the Daily Mail. "He's England's No.1, he's a fantastic goalie and I think he'll stay No.1 for a while yet to come. He's a fantastic character. He's played in massive tournaments and won the Premier League so it's always nice to have that experience.

"We probably haven't protected him as well as we should have done in the first three games, but he's a leader, a great person and hopefully he can start his enjoyment of West Ham from next Monday night [against Huddersfield Town]."

Hart kept a clean sheet for England in their 4-0 win over Malta on Friday night and is expected to start against Slovakia on Monday.

West Ham United captain Mark Noble in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the London Stadium on September 25, 2016
Read Next:
Noble happy with new West Ham signings
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mark Noble, Joe Hart, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Manchester City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'
 Arsene Wenger gestures next to Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Arturo Vidal: Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City rumours were "all made up"
Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'Premier League breaks transfer spending recordWalker mocks Dier over failed Man Utd moveMan City 'angry with Arsenal's conduct'Wilfried Bony seals Swansea return
Bony "excited" to return to SwanseaMan City to return for Sanchez in January?Man City youngster joins OldhamReport: Man City end Jonny Evans interestMangala move to Palace 'breaks down'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
David Sullivan: 'West Ham United rejected Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez open to West Ham United approach?
 Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring with Diafra Sakho during the Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United on March 19, 2016
Diafra Sakho 'reports back for West Ham United training'
Sakho to be offered new West Ham deal?Horse race 'delays Sakho transfer talks'West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'West Ham fail in loan bid for Mirallas?West Ham 'eye late Jack Wilshere move'
Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'David Gold: 'Diafra Sakho not for sale'Palace 'launch £10m Diafra Sakho bid'West Ham 'in talks for Majeed Waris'Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 